Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.90.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $312.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $325.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.52.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 347,526 shares in the company, valued at $88,083,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares in the company, valued at $88,083,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after buying an additional 161,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 672.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.