Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.
