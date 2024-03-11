Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68,052 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Baidu worth $86,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after buying an additional 238,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.02. 2,260,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.73. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $160.53.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

