Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 728,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,803,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 7.3 %

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

The stock has a market cap of $917.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

