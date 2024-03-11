Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bally’s by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bally’s by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Bally's Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $492.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.06. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Bally's Profile



Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

