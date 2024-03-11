Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 684,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 400,939 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $10.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $602.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth $8,163,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 96.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

