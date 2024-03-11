Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,698 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 56,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 134,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 109,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $225,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,316,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,696,512. The company has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

