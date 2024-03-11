Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,694,000 after acquiring an additional 73,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 229,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

