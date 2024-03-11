Bank of America Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $260.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.50.

SBAC opened at $223.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.89. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,047 shares of company stock worth $9,774,643 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $92,725,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

