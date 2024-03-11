Bank of America Upgrades Textron (NYSE:TXT) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

TXT opened at $92.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after buying an additional 220,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

