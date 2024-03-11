BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

BankUnited stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290,232 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 262,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 120,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

