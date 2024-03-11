Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 5,151 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 187,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 427.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after acquiring an additional 86,449 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded down $11.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $380.24. 854,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total value of $615,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,752 shares of company stock valued at $85,804,539. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

