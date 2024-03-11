Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $621.10. 86,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,664. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $636.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $608.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.58.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

