Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 151.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after buying an additional 178,693 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 50.7% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.99. 1,234,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,209. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.95. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

