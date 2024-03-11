Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $49.14 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.08% of Moody’s worth $49,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

MCO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.11. The stock had a trading volume of 193,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.41. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

