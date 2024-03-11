Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,326 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.10% of Logitech International worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.41. 319,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,942. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

