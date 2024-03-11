Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 8,921 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $35,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock traded down $11.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,674.53. The company had a trading volume of 106,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,426. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,537.08 and a 52 week high of $2,733.74. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,471.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2,187.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

