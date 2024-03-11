Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,418 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 148.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 87,853 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $14,478,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 92,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,171. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

