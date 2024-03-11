Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 18,503 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 18,503 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3,313.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 57,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 996,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,475,000 after purchasing an additional 262,262 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,261 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 92,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 64,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.89. 1,622,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,071,298. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.