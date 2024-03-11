Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 43,178 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,687 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 43,178 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.03. 2,024,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

