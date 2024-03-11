Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 8,796 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $64,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $28.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $733.65. 2,711,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $694.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.08 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $317.24 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.