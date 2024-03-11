Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 905,403 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 905,403 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $22,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,582,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in UBS Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after purchasing an additional 389,244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 207.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 283,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.92. 2,599,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,752. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

