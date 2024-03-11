Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,221,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,811,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $280.99. The stock had a trading volume of 120,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,704. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

