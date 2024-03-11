Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,633 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after buying an additional 4,304,089 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.02. 2,052,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,234. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

