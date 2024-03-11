Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.10

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 12277612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Up 1.2 %

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Barclays by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 359,771 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,552,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,596,091 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.