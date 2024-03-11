Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,060,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 473,871 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BBDC

Barings BDC Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 87.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 811,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.