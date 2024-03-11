Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.67.

NXST opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.39.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,964.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,964.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,209. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

