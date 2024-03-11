Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BASFY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Basf Trading Down 1.0 %

BASFY opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 221.83 and a beta of 1.28. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

Get Free Report

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

