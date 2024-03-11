Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
