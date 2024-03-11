Beauty Health (SKIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beauty Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $3.60 on Monday. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $472.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Beauty Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Beauty Health by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.