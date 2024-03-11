Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $272.31 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $277.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.00 and a 200-day moving average of $246.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

