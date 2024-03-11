Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,092 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $91,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after buying an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $102,267.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $102,267.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,879. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

