Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,006 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

FTEC opened at $154.98 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $159.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

