Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,336 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

MGK stock opened at $283.03 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.31 and a 52-week high of $288.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

