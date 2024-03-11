Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,777 ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,643.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,474,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $98.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

