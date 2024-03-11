Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,364 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.26 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

