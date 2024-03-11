Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

NYSE:CLX opened at $155.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

