Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $153.96 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

