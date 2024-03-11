Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,526 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,357,000 after buying an additional 874,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 653,584 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 445,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 598,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 274,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,265,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 255,306 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

