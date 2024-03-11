Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 21,259 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $53,665,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

F opened at $12.18 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

