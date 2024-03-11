Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,803 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $205.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

