Berenberg Bank Increases Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target to GBX 180

Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELM
Elementis Stock Performance
Elementis Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.
About Elementis
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elementis
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.