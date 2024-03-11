Berenberg Bank Increases Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target to GBX 180

Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELM

Elementis Stock Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

ELM stock traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 135.67 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,799. The stock has a market capitalization of £797.52 million, a PE ratio of -1,938.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.45. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.87).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.