Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 89018087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £2.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

