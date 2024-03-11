BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Gary Goldberg Purchases 1,000 Shares

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$57.68 ($37.45) per share, with a total value of A$57,680.00 ($37,454.55).

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.91%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

