BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Gary Goldberg Purchases 1,000 Shares

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$57.68 ($37.45) per share, with a total value of A$57,680.00 ($37,454.55).
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.91%.
About BHP Group
