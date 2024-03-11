Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 82,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 351,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

