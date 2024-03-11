BinaryX (BNX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.16 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 37.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $64.15 or 0.00088364 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $310.98 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 80.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX emerges as a nexus between gaming and cryptos, functioning as a crypto gaming and an IGO platform. It nurtures gamefi projects providing infrastructural aid, a DAO governance framework and community engagement channels. Notable among its game offerings is CyberDragon, where players navigate a vibrant virtual realm, battling challenges and accumulating rare treasures, with tokens contributed amassing in a treasure trove, claimable by victorious players. The platform’s native token, $BNX, is integral to its ecosystem, facilitating community governance, regular airdrops, in-game utilities, event rewards, and participation in new game launches. By locking $BNX tokens, players can unlock exclusive assets and rewards, embodying BinaryX’s commitment to creating a rewarding, interactive gaming ecosystem. Through its offerings, BinaryX not only enhances the gaming experience but also supports game developers, driving forward the blockchain gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.