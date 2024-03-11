Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Price Performance
Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.66.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
