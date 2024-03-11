Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 5.1%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $55.03. 354,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,031,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

