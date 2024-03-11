BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.20 and last traded at $96.87. Approximately 560,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 660,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.27.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

