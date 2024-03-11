Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Birks Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.